Weather Report For Tuesday 17, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Hazy conditions are expected over the northwest with visibility range of 2-5km; localized visibility of less than or equal to 1000m are anticipated over the northeast during the morning hours. Later in the day, the situation is expected to remain the same. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 38? and 17 – 23? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over this region during the morning hours. Later in the day, hazy conditions are likely over most part of the region. There are chances of localized thunderstorms over Jalingo, Mambilla plateau and its environ. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 35? and 21 – 25? respectively, except over Jos where 26? – 14? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over this region during the morning hours with chances of localized thunderstorms over Yenagoa, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Eket, Calabar and its environs during the morning hours. Later in the day, we expect isolated thunderstorms over most part of the region. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33? and 22 – 23? respectively.

 

