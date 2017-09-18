Weather Report For Tuesday 19, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: The region is expected to be under partly cloudy conditions with some sunshine in the morning; later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over some cities like, Zaria, and Katsina in the afternoon/evening. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 30- 34? and 23- 25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Isolated thunderstorms and rains are likely over Southern part of Adamawa, Mambilla plateau, south eastern part of Kaduna and Eastern part of Nasarawa including Yelwa, Niger and Kwara in the morning. By afternoon, better part of the central cities will be affected by isolated cases of thunderstorms. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29-32? and 20–24? respectively except Jos at 26/18?.

SOUTHERN REGION: Cloudy conditions are anticipated in the morning with prospects of rain showers in the afternoon/evening period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29-32oC and 20–24? respectively except Jos at 26/18?.