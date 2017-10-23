Weather Report For Tuesday 24, 2017

NORTHERN STATE: Sunny conditions are anticipated over this region during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the range of 34- 39? and 14 – 25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATE: Partly cloudy conditions are expected during the morning hours. However, there are chances of localised thunderstorms over some cities like Abuja, Makurdi and Lokoja during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 35? and 14 – 24? respectively except Jos at 28/16?.

SOUTHERN STATE: Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are anticipated over the southern states in the morning hours with prospects of localized thunderstorms over Enugu, Awka, Owerri Lagos, Ikom, Akure, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Uyo and their environs during the afternoon/evening period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 34? and 23 – 25? respectively.