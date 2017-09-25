Weather Report For Tuesday 26, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are likely over the region in the morning hours. Later in the day, sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected to prevail over the region with chances of thundery activities with rains over Jalingo, Bauchi, Gombe, Gusau and Yelwa. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 35? and 20- 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: There are chances of isolated thunderstorm over Makurdi, Abuja, Jos, Lafia, Mambila and Yola while other places in the region are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy in the morning hours. Later in the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms are anticipated over Yelwa, Jos, Abuja, Kaduna, Ilorin, Minna and Lokoja of the region. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29– 32? and 20– 23? respectively except Jos at 28/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: There are chances of morning thunderstorms/rains over this region while localised thunderstorm and thunderstorm are anticipated in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28–31? and 20 – 24? respectively.