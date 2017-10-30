Weather Report For Tuesday 31, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Moderate dust haze conditions are expected over most parts of the region during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 36? and 16 – 23? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Moderate dust haze conditions are expected over the Northern parts of the central cities while the southern parts are expected to be partly cloudy during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 33? and 20 – 22? respectively, except over Jos where 27? – 13? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the inland cities with likelihood of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon/ evening period. Chances of localised thunderstorms are anticipated over the coastal region, places like Ikom, Uyo, Umuahia, Enugu, Owerri, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa, Warri, Benin, Akure, Ijebu-Ode and its environ during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 18 – 23? respectively.