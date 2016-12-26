Weather Report For Tuesday December 27th, 2016

NORTHERN STATES: This entire region should be under the influence of thick dust haze conditions throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 25 – 30oC and 10 – 18oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Thick dust haze conditions are expected over this region throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33oC and 16 – 19oC respectively, except over Jos with 26/9oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: Thick dust haze conditions are anticipated over the entire region in the next 24 hours. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 25 – 32oC and 16 – 22oC.