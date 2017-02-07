Weather Report For Tuesday February 7th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under dust haze conditions with visibility range of 2 – 5km. However, thick dust haze condition (visibility values less than 1000m) is anticipated over places like Kano, Dutse, Nguru, Maiduguri, Damaturu, Gombe, Potiskum and Yola in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 34oC and 12 – 20oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Dust haze condition with visibility range of 2 – 5km is expected to prevail over the entire central cities during the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 37oC and 12 – 24oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy to cloudy condition is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities of the south during the forecast period. However, places like Yenegoa, Port-Harcourt, Eket and Calabar axis are likely to experience isolated rain showers during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of34 – 35oC and 20- 25oC respectively.