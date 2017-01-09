Weather Report For Tuesday January 10th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under dust haze conditions with horizontal visibility values ranging from 2-5km. However, some places like Nguru, Maiduguri, Damaturu, Potiskum and Yola may witness isolated visibility of less than or equal to 1000m in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 31oC and 09 – 18oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over the entire central cities during the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 36oC and 15 – 20oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Inland of the southwest and southeast are expected to be in sunny and hazy conditions throughout the 24-hour forecast period. Early morning mist and fog patches are anticipated over the coastal cities with partly cloudy conditions later in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 33 – 35oC and 16 – 24oC respectively.