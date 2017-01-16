Weather Report For Tuesday January 17th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze with localised visibility range of less than or equal to 2000m is anticipated over some Northeastern cities such as Maiduguri, Katsina, Yelwa and Potiskum in the next 24hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 30 oC and 9 – 17oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: The central cities are expected to experience hazy conditions throughout forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 35 oC and 12 – 18oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: The entire region is expected to be under partly cloudy conditions with localised haze over some cities such as Enugu, Owerri, Eket Asaba and Calabar within the next 24 hours. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in this range of 26 – 36oC and 17- 22oC respectively.