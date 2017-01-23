Weather Report For Tuesday January 24th, 2017

Weather Report For Tuesday January 24th, 2017
January 23 17:22 2017 Print This Article

NORTHERN REGION: This region is expected to be under sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 37 – 40 oC and 17 – 22 oC respectively.

CENTRAL REGION: Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over places such as Makurdi, Lokoja, Lafia, Abuja and Mambilla Plateau in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 39 oC and 17 – 23oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy to Partly cloudy condition is anticipated in the morning over this region while the inland to the coastal cities such as Obudu, Warri, Ogoja, Ikom, Eket, Portharcourt, Warri and Yenagoa have prospect of localised thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33- 36 oC and 22 – 26 oC respectively.

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

NANS Deplores Slow Pace Of Development In Ilaje, Ondo State, Threatens Oil Firms

BoI Violates FG Directives, Pays N12.2m Estacodes To Enelamah, Wife

BoI Violates FG Directives, Pays N12.2m Estacodes To Enelamah, Wife

Troops Arrest Niger Delta Militant Leader

Troops Arrest Niger Delta Militant Leader