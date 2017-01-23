Weather Report For Tuesday January 24th, 2017

NORTHERN REGION: This region is expected to be under sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 37 – 40 oC and 17 – 22 oC respectively.

CENTRAL REGION: Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over places such as Makurdi, Lokoja, Lafia, Abuja and Mambilla Plateau in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 39 oC and 17 – 23oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy to Partly cloudy condition is anticipated in the morning over this region while the inland to the coastal cities such as Obudu, Warri, Ogoja, Ikom, Eket, Portharcourt, Warri and Yenagoa have prospect of localised thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33- 36 oC and 22 – 26 oC respectively.