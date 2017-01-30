Weather Report For Tuesday January 31st, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to characterize the weather over this region in the next 24-hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 36oC and 14 – 21oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over this region throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 37oC and 14 – 21oC respectively, except over Jos where 32oC and 15oC day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated over the inland cities within the next 24 hours while cloudy morning is expected over the entire coast with prospects localised thunderstorms over Portharcourt, Yenegoa, Lagos, Akure and Ijebu-Ode later in the day. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 36oC and 22 – 25oC.