Weather Report For Tuesday January 3rd, 2017

Weather Report For Tuesday January 3rd, 2017
January 02 19:20 2017 Print This Article

NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze is expected to prevail over the northern cities. Local visibilities of 1-2km over Maiduguri, Damaturu, Jigawa, Kebbi and their environs are expected. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 26 – 30oC and 11 – 16oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Sunny and Hazy conditions are expected over this region. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 36oC and 13 – 16oC except Jos with 28/11 oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Dust haze is expected to prevail over this region. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 34oC and 18-22oC.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

NNPC Is Intact Says Petroleum Minister

NNPC Is Intact Says Petroleum Minister

Senate Vows To Unravel How N213bn Power Intervention Fund Was Disbursed

Senate Vows To Unravel How N213bn Power Intervention Fund Was Disbursed

Assassination Of Vigilante Head: Politician, Driver In police Net As NURTW Chairman, Ten others At Large