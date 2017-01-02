Weather Report For Tuesday January 3rd, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze is expected to prevail over the northern cities. Local visibilities of 1-2km over Maiduguri, Damaturu, Jigawa, Kebbi and their environs are expected. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 26 – 30oC and 11 – 16oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Sunny and Hazy conditions are expected over this region. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 36oC and 13 – 16oC except Jos with 28/11 oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Dust haze is expected to prevail over this region. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 34oC and 18-22oC.