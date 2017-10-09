Weather Report For Tuesday October 10, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is expected to be partly cloudy to sunny conditions in the morning and these conditions are expected to prevail later into the day. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34 – 40? and 22 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over this region in the morning hours with chances of localised thunderstorms over Makurdi, Lafia, Mambilla Plateau and Jalingo. However, there are chances of Localised thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours over Minna, Jos, Kaduna, Lafia, Abuja, Lokoja and Makurdi. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 34? and 21 – 25? respectively, except over Jos where 29? and 18? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the region in the morning with chances of localised rains over Abakaliki, Enugu and some parts of the coastal region with chances of localised thunderstorms over most places later in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33? and 21-25? respectively.