Weather Report For Wednesday 01, 2017

NORTHERN STATE: Moderate dust haze conditions are anticipated over this region during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the range of 33 – 37? and 17 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATE: Sunny and hazy conditions are expected over most parts of this region. However, there are chances of localised thunderstorms over Makurdi, Lokoja and Mambilla axis during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 36? and 20 – 24? respectively except Jos at 29/13?.

SOUTHERN STATE: Cloudy to partly cloudy morning is anticipated except for Eket, Calabar, Uyo and Ikom where localised thunderstorms are expected in the morning hours. There are also prospects of localized thunderstorms over the high ground area of the inland cities and coastal cities during the afternoon/evening period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 34? and 22 – 25? respectively.