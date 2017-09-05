Weather Report For Wednesday 06, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: In the morning, this region is expected to be cloudy but later in the afternoon, places such as Yelwa, Gusau, Kano, Zaria, Southern Bornu and environs have prospects of isolated thunderstorms. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27 – 34? and 19 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: The region is expected to be cloudy in the morning except over Minna, Bida, Jos, Abuja, Lokoja and Mkurdi axis while later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over places such as Kaduna, Ilorin, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi and environs. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27 – 31? and 18 – 23? respectively, except over Jos where 21oC and 16oC day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: The region is generally expected to be cloudy. However, Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Uyo and Eket have high chances of isolated rains in the morning period. Later in the afternoon, isolated rains are anticipated over Benin, Owerri, Abakaliki, Umuahia, Enugu, Awka, Uyo, Portharcourt, Yenagoa, Eket and environs. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 28 – 31? and 19 – 23?.