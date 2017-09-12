Weather Report For Wednesday 13, 2017

Weather Report For Wednesday 13, 2017
NORTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions should prevail over this region in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms activities over Yelwa. Later in the day, there are prospects of thundery activities over Maiduguri, Sokoto, Gusau, Kano, Nguru and its environs. Day and Night temperature value are expected to be in the range of 30 – 35? and 20 – 25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: A Cloudy morning is expected over the region with prospects of scattered thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Bida and Ilorin. However, there are chances of thunderstorms activities over Jos, Lafia, Abuja and Bauchi in the afternoon/evening period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33? and 19 – 24? respectively except Jos at 27/18?

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy condition is expected to prevail over the inland cities with chances of scattered thunderstorms over the entire in the afternoon/evening hours. The coast is expected to be cloudy in the morning with chances of rains over Benin and Portharcourt. Later in the day, there are chances of thunderstorms and rains over the entire coastal cities. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 28- 34? and 19- 23? respectively.

 

