Weather Report For Wednesday 16th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: In the morning, cloudy conditions are expected over Sokoto, Yelwa and Gusau with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Katsina, Kano and the Northeastern region. During the afternoon period, the Northeast and some parts of Northwest which include Sokoto, Kebbi and Kano are likely to experience isolated thunderstorms. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 30? and 21 – 25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Thunderstorms are expected over this region during the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over Bauchi, Jos, Kaduna, Mambila Plateau, Bida, Ilorin, Lafia and Abuja. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 26 – 30? and 16 – 24? respectively, except over Jos where 26? and 16? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the southwestern cities, with prospects of isolated rains over the Southeastern cities during the morning hours. In the afternoon/evening hours, most parts of the cities have prospects of rains. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 27 – 30? and 21 – 24?.