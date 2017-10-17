Weather Report For Wednesday 18, 2017

NORTHERN REGION: The Northern states are expected to be in dust haze condition with visibility range of 2-5km, in localised visibility of less than 1000m throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 34 – 38? and 15 – 22? respectively.

CENTRAL REGION: Hazy condition is anticipated over the region in the morning and afternoon period with chances of localised thunderstorms over Ibi, Makurdi and Lokoja in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 34? and 21 – 26? respectively except Jos at 27/15?.

SOUTHERN REGION: Cloudy morning is expected over the Inland cities with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Enugu, Abakaliki, Owerri, Awka, Akure, Oshogbo and Ado- Ekiti axis in the afternoon/evening hours. Cloudy situation is also expected over the south west coast with slim chances of localized thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket and Uyo in the morning hours. However, there are good prospects of localised thunderstorms over Port- Harcourt, Yenagoa, Calabar, Uyo and Eket in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 21 – 25? respectively.