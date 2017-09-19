Weather Report For Wednesday 20, 2017

Weather Report For Wednesday 20, 2017
September 19 21:31 2017 Print This Article

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are anticipated in the morning. In the afternoon/evening hours, there are chances of localised thunderstorms Maiduguri, Kano, Katsina, Zaria, Gusau, Yelwa and Sokoto. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 31 – 37? and 22  – 27? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Morning thunderstorms/rains are likely over Mambila plateau, Jalingo, Lafia, Jos and Kaduna. Later in afternoon, Localised thunderstorms and rains are expected across the region. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 31? and 23 – 24? respectively except Jos at 26/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected with prospect of localised rains over Lagos and Ijebu-Ode in the morning. Localised thunderstorms and rains are expected over Akure, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Warri, Portharcourt and Lagos in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 26 – 32? and 19 – 24? respectively.

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Weather Report For Saturday December 10th, 2016

Weather Report For Saturday December 10th, 2016

UN Chief, Baroness Valerie Amos Visits Delta State

Boko Haram: CAN Directs Churches To Observe Special Offering For The Persecuted Church On Dec. 7

Boko Haram: CAN Directs Churches To Observe Special Offering For The Persecuted Church On Dec. 7