Weather Report For Wednesday 20, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are anticipated in the morning. In the afternoon/evening hours, there are chances of localised thunderstorms Maiduguri, Kano, Katsina, Zaria, Gusau, Yelwa and Sokoto. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 31 – 37? and 22 – 27? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Morning thunderstorms/rains are likely over Mambila plateau, Jalingo, Lafia, Jos and Kaduna. Later in afternoon, Localised thunderstorms and rains are expected across the region. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 31? and 23 – 24? respectively except Jos at 26/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected with prospect of localised rains over Lagos and Ijebu-Ode in the morning. Localised thunderstorms and rains are expected over Akure, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Warri, Portharcourt and Lagos in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 26 – 32? and 19 – 24? respectively.