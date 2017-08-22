Weather Report For Wednesday 23, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Localised thunderstorms are expected over Sokoto,Yelwa and Gusau in the morning hours. Later in the afternoon, most places in the region are likely to experience localised thunderstorms. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 31? and 18 – 23? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Localised thunderstorms are anticipated over Bauchi, Jalingo and Yola while cloudy conditions may likely prevail over most places in the central cities in the morning period. Localised thunderstorms with rains are expected over Abuja, Jalingo, Ibi, Lafia and Kaduna later in the afternoon. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 30? and 20 – 24? respectively, except over Jos where 25? and 17oC day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy situation is expected over most parts of this region in the morning hours. There are prospects of isolated rains over Enugu, Ikom, Benin, Asaba, Ogoja, Abakaliki, Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa and its environ during the afternoon/evening hours. Later . The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 27 – 29? and 20 – 24?.