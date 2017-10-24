Weather Report For Wednesday 25, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are likely over yelwa and its environ while most part of the region are expected to experience dry and sunny conditions throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 38? and 15 – 21? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over this region during the morning hours. Later in the day, localised thunderstorms/showers are likely over Abuja, Lokoja, Nassarawa, Makurdi and its environ. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 35? and 21 – 26? respectively, except over Jos where 29? – 16? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected over the region with chances of localised thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket, Port-harcourt, Yenagoa and its environ during the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over most part of the region. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 22 – 25? respectively.