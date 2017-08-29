Weather Report For Wednesday 30, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Severe thunderstorms with possibilities of flood are expected over Maiduguri, Yola, Damaturu, Potiskum and Nguru while localised thunderstorms are expected over Dutse, Kano, Katistina, Gusau and yelwa during the morning and afternoon period. Cloudiness is expected over Sokoto in the morning. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 35? and 22 – 25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Localised thunderstorms are anticipated over Kwara, Niger, Abuja, Nassarawa, Jos and Kaduna. Elsewhere over this region is expected cloudy in the morning. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over the entire region. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 24 – 31? and 11 – 24? respectively, except over Jos where 25? and 17? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Majority of the cities in this region are expected to be cloudy with chances of isolated rains over Obudu, Ogoja, Ikom, Abakaliki, Enugu, Eket, Calabar and port Harcourt in the morning. Localised rains are anticipated over the entire region including places like Oshogbo, Shaki, Ado- Ekiti, Iseyin and Akure, Portharcourt, Benin, Calabar, Eket, Owerri, Umuhahia, Enugu, Abakaliki and environs in the after/evening hours. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 28 – 31? and 21 – 24?.

 

