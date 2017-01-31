Weather Report For Wednesday February 1st, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under dust haze conditions with visibilities ranging from 3-5km in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33 oC and 12 – 18 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Sunny and hazy conditions are expected over this region during the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 35 – 37oC and 14 – 20oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the inland cities while cloudiness are likely over the coastal cities during the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan and Ado-Ekiti axis, while chances of isolated rain showers are not unlikely over Uyo, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Yenagoa axis. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 36oC and 22- 25oC respectively.