Weather Report For Wednesday February 8th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under sunny and hazy conditions; however dust haze condition with visibility range of 2-5km is anticipated over places like Kano, Zaria, Nguru, Yelwa and Minna in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 39oC and 14 – 24oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Sunny and hazy condition is expected to prevail over the central cities with exception of places like Minna, Bida and Abuja where dust haze condition with visibility range of 2-5km is anticipated during the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 39oC and 14 – 24oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Hazy condition is anticipated over the inland cities of the south while Partly cloudy to cloudy condition is anticipated over the coastal cities of the south during the forecast period, however places like Yenegoa, Port-Harcourt, Owerri, Awka, Eket and Calabar axis are likely to experience isolated rain showers during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 36oC and 22-24oC respectively.