Weather Report For Wednesday January 11th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under sunny and hazy conditions in the next 24hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 33 oC and 08 – 18 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Sunny and hazy conditions are also expected over this region throughout forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 36 oC and 12 – 20oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: The inland cities of the south are expected to experience sunny and hazy conditions within the next 24 hours. The coastal region should expect early morning mist and fog patches and isolated showers later in the day. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in this range of 33 – 36oC and 17- 25oC respectively.

