Weather Report For Wednesday January 18th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under moderate dust haze conditions with isolated visibility values of less than or equal to 2000m over places like Kano, Dutse, Yelwa, Nguru, Maiduguri, Damaturu, Gombe, Potiskum and Yola in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 26 – 33oC and 10 – 17oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over the entire central cities during the forecast period. Though, there are possibilities of visibility values of less than or equal to 2000m over some places in the region. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 36oC and 17 – 21oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the inland and coastal cities of the south during the forecast period. However, places like Lagos, Yenegoa, Warri, Port-Harcourt, Eket and Calabar axis are likely to experience isolated rains during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 33 – 35oC and 18 – 24oC respectively.