Weather Report For Wednesday January 4th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Moderate dust haze condition is expected over the northern cities with visibility ranging between 2-5km. However, few places such as; Maiduguri, Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Gombe, Kano, Yelwa and their environs may witness poorer visibilities of less than or equal to 1000m. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 26 – 30oC and 11 – 16oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Moderate dust Haze condition is expected over this region with visibility of about 2-5km, though, Lokoja and possibly Abuja and its environs may have visibility of less than or equal to 1000m in the next 24hrs.Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33?- 36oC and 15 – 19oC except Jos with 28/10 oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Moderate dust haze is expected to prevail over this region, with visibility range of about 2-5km. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 35oC and 13-22oC.