Weather Report For Wednesday October 11, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy condition is expected over Yelwa, Gusau, Zaria, Kaduna, Sokoto, while hazy conditions are not unlikely over Borno, Jigawa, and Yobe. The rest of the northern states are expected to be under sunny condition in the morning. Later in the day, this region is expected to be in sunny condition. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34 – 39? and 21 – 23? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over this region in the morning hours with chances of scattered thunderstorms over Kaduna, Abuja, Plateau, Mambila plateau, Jalingo, Kwara and Minna in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 34? and 20 – 24? respectively, except over Jos where 2? and 17? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the region in the morning with chances of scattered thunderstorms/ moderate rains over Abeokuta, Ondo and Ijebu ode. However, there are chances of scattered thunderstorms over this region in the afternoon/evening hours. Thunderstorm/moderate rains are anticipated over the coastal region throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 32? and 21 – 23? respectively.