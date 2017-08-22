Welfare Of Women, Children My Primary Concern Says Nigerian First Lady

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has said that the welfare of women and children remain her primary concern and is the reason she conducts medical outreach to those in far and hard to reach areas. She was speaking during the routine health screening exercise at Chachi village, Tafa Local Government of Niger state on Tuesday 22nd August 2017.

Mrs. Buhari was represented at the event by the North Central Coordinator for Future Assured programme, Hajiya Hafsatu Zannah, who said the aim of the outreach was to provide essential medical services and nutrition supplements to the less privileged people at their door steps.

“We conducted deworming for women and children as well as sensitize the women on how to go about exclusive breastfeeding. We also sensitized them on the prevention and control of malaria during and after pregnancy and the importance of ante-natal care” she said.

Over 2000 beneficiaries comprising women, children and the less privileged benefitted from the exercise, where cartons of anti-malaria drugs, cough syrup as well as food items were also distributed.

The beneficiaries were also trained how to use local grains such as groundnuts, beans, maize and soya beans to make nutritious food for their babies at low cost.

While expressing his appreciation to the gesture, the village head of Chachi, Mr. Musa Abubakar, prayed to Almighty God to reward the wife of the President for this gesture, assuring the medical team of their unflinching support and prayers for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He therefore prayed to God to grant Mrs. Buhari and her husband good health.

Director of Health, Tafa local Government Mrs. Dinatu Bako, who represented the Local Government Chairman, thanked the Wife of the President for the kind gesture. Bako said that the gesture will go a long way in complementing the effort of the local government council in providing medical care for the rural community.

The women leader of Chachi village, Mrs. Maryam Targema, who also expressed appreciation to Mrs. Buhari for identifying with their community, said, ” this is the first time we are having this massive attention from Abuja, we are indeed grateful to Mrs. Aisha Buhari”.

Mrs. Buhari has held many medical outreach exercises across the country through the Future Assured Programme to raise awareness among women on the need to be more conscious of their health.

Suleiman Haruna

Director of Information

to Wife of the President

State House

Abuja