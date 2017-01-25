Why Bode George Is Jittery Over Fayose’s Emergence As Pdp Governors’ Forum Chair

Facts have emerged why a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George and his supporters are jittery over the emergence of Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that George is afraid that his dream of becoming the National Chairman of the PDP would be aborted.

George and Fayose are from the South-West geo-political zone.

Though the PDP agreed that the next national chairma?n of the party should come from the Southern part of the country, and that the North should produce the presidential candidate in 2019, George is apprehensive that members of the party may not want to vote a South-West person as national chairman while the zone is occupying the chair of the governors’ forum.

It was in line with this that George’s campaign manager, Chief Ebenezer Babatope addressed a press conference early in the week to insinuate that some state governors did not want the South-West to produce the national chairman of the PDP.

Other zones in the Southern part of the country are the South-South and the South-East.

Only the South-South has shown interest in the chairmanship position through Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

The South-East is only targeting the vice-presidential slot which some people in the South-West are also aiming at.