Why Did You Leak The Maina Memo? Kyari Seems To Be Asking Mrs. Oyo-Ita, At The Presidential Villa, Abuja, On Wednesday

Head Of The Civil Service Of The Federation Winifred Oyo-Ita Being Grilled By the Chief Of Staff to the President Mr. Abba Kyari, Shortly Before The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting, On Wednesday, While Vice President Yemi Osinbajo And The National Security Adviser To The President (NSA) Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno Listen With Rapt Attention.