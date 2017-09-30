Why Fayemi Is Reviving Governorship Ambition

Facts have emerged on the sudden revival of the governorship ambition of former Governor Kayode Fayemi after a long period of lull.

Checks by our correspondent showed that Fayemi’s confidence has been buoyed in the recent time by some developments at the federal level.

Top on the factors that has given him confidence is the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country and his hope of securing a solid backing from the president.

While it is not yet clear if Buhari will seek reelection in 2019, Fayemi hopes that Buhari would still be available for him to back his governorship bid in 2018.

The Ekiti governorship election comes up next year and the Independent National Electoral Commission is expected to announce the date for the poll in a few days’ time.

Fayemi, who is in control of the All Progressives Congress structure in Ekiti State enjoys support of power brokers in Abuja.

He has already flown a kite by asking some people to form a group calling on him to contest.

As the APC is in the state, if Buhari is still in charge at the federal level, Fayemi will be the favourite, but if the pendulum swings to the Bola Tinubu group, either former Governor Segun Oni or Senator Babafemi Ojudu may clinch the APC ticket.