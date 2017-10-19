Why PDP Needs Courageous, Democratic Leaders-Ex-President Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reiterated his call for

credible and committed leaders to emerge and occupy key positions in

the People’s Democratic Party, stressing that such strategic decision

would help the main opposition party return to government. The

President who spoke ahead of December’s elective convention, while

receiving Professor Tunde Adeniran, a chairmanship aspirant, to his

office in Abuja, emphasised how important the positions of the

Chairman and Public Secretary are to the party. According to him, the

chairman and the publicity secretary are “the face and voice of the

party”, for which they should be courageous, reliable and above board.

The ex-President said that as an opposition party, PDP needed a

competent, reliable, courageous and bridge-building chairman who could

also correct and tell a seating president the truth.“We must do the

right thing. We must elect a chairman that will run the party

democratically.

“We need a courageous chairman that knows that imposition is destructive.

“We need a chairman who by God’s grace if we win election by 2019,

when the president makes certain mistakes, he will be courageous

enough to correct him.

“We need a chairman that can lead us to victory and sustain that

victory,” Jonathan said.

He stressed the need to organise the party well and elect “good

materials” that would lead PDP to victory in 2019, saying that PDP

could win next general elections if it did the right thing.

“What we need is a person that can give proper leadership for this

country, a chairman that can lead us to elect good material for the

presidency.

“We need a chairman that will bring the proper change and economic

growth for this country.”

He restated that PDP did well from 1999 to 2015, “even though some

people came up with propaganda and lies that 16 years of the party in

government was a waste.

Jonathan said the government he led was severely criticized for

increasing the pump price of petroleum from N67 to N97 at a time that

global crude price was going for over 100 dollars.

He said further that the pump price was later reduced to N87 when the

price of crude oil dropped “and they attacked us that it was supposed

to be lower.

He wondered why those who criticized his administration not talking

again now that the global crude oil is about 53 dollars per barrel and

the pump price of petrol is N143.

Earlier, Adeniran had said that his visit was to seek Jonathan’s

support and blessing, and stressed the need for PDP to get its

leadership right.

He said that his ambition of becoming national chairman of the party

was not just for the fun of it but to run the party the way it was

suppose to be run.