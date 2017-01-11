Wike To IGP Panel On Rivers Rerun: You Are Biased

Wike To IGP Panel On Rivers Rerun: You Are Biased
January 11 19:30 2017 Print This Article

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has told the Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers Rerun  that they were established  by  the  Inspector-General of Police with a predetermined  goal, with the aim of  assisting the  All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Election Tribunal.

Governor Wike  also announced that the State Government  has challenged  the setting up of the panel in court, with the chairman of the panel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Damian Okoro as one of the defendants, hence the people of the state will not participate in the activities of the panel.

The governor said  that the Panel is biased  with an agenda targeted at the PDP and her members, while shielding policemen used by the APC  to commit electoral  fraud.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt  when the Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers Rerun paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday , Governor Wike regretted that the  Nigerian Police  is being used to protect  the  interest of a particular politician in the state.

He said: “I must tell you with all honesty  that my people  and  I will not participate  in the sitting of this panel. We have challenged  the setting up of this panel in court.

“Let there be a judicial  pronouncement  on this matter. It will enrich our jurisprudence. This panel has not shown us that it will not be biased “.

He added: “All these activities are orchestrated  so that APC will use the materials  therefrom  at the Tribunal .

“Even you as the chairman of the panel cannot say from your conscience that you are biased. ”

The governor  regretted  that the Police High Command attempted  to deny video evidence  of the invasion of Rivers East Senatorial District Collation by Akin Fakorede and his SARS personnel.

He also wondered  why the Police has refused  to  make public  how DSP  Alkali  was killed, simply because  the person indicted was a commissioner under the  Minister of Transportation.

He said: “The same Akin Fakorede who was caught  on  video after he invaded the Rivers East Senatorial is the one who is arranging witnesses for the panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police.

“Nobody  is investigating  the case of Rivers APC  printing fake result  sheets which the police  is trying  to  sweep  under the carpet.  ”

He wondered why the Inspector General of Police set up a  panel, when he had already made conclusions as enunciated  in his letter to the Rivers State Governor.

He said since the Inspector-General of Police knew those who perpetrated  the  crime during the rerun legislative elections, why did  he go ahead to set up  a panel.

“We believe  that  the Panel  has already taken  a decision.  We are  convinced  that the essence of the panel  is to witch-hunt our people and we have evidence  to show. We cannot because  of  one man’s  interest, destroy the state .

“Already, you have dismissed policemen attached to me without even hearing from me. This is the same panel that claims  it is investigating  the  conduct of all policemen  during the rerun legislative elections “.

Earlier, Chairman of the Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers Rerun, Mr Damian Okoro said that the panel was in the state to interface  with the governor on what transpired before, during and after the rerun elections.

He added that  the  panel will also examine the role of security  personnel during  the  rerun legislative elections.

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
11th January, 2017.

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Science, Technology Bane Of National Development Says Onu

Science, Technology Bane Of National Development Says Onu

Umaru Vows To Work Twice Hard To Keep Mandate

Umaru Vows To Work Twice Hard To Keep Mandate

Elections: PPA Endorses Jonathan, Blasts Advocates Of Fake Change

Elections: PPA Endorses Jonathan, Blasts Advocates Of Fake Change