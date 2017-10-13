World Bank Group-IMF Launches Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative

Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi), an initiative to advance women’s entrepreneurship and assist women in developing countries increase their access to finance was on Thursday launched in Washington, United States of America.

The initiative of the World Bank Group-IMF, will also assist women unfettered access to markets, technology and networks necessary to start or grow business.

A statement from the World Bank Group-IMF stated “We-Fi aims to leverage donor funding to unlock more than $1 billion in International Financial Institution (IFI) and commercial financing by working with financial intermediaries, funds and other market actors.

“The response from the international community has been remarkable and immediate, demonstrating the importance of increasing women’s economic empowerment and scaling up efforts to help women open and grow businesses.

“We-Fi already has more than $340 million in donor commitments – exceeding our target by $100 million. The World Bank Group was invited to create the facility by the United States and Germany. We-Fi is a collaboration among the governments of Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“We-Fi fills an important gap and gives us a major global platform to increase access to capital. It is the first significant fund committed to aligning country-level reforms with private investment. While we invest in projects and programs that support women-led businesses, we will work with governments to address legal and regulatory barriers that stifle women entrepreneurs and women-led firms.

“We-Fi will build on and implement lessons on what works to start and grow sustainable female owned/led firms, collect key data from the public and private sector, and support innovation and learning for results at scale”.

The World Bank Group-IMF noted that “currently, 70 percent of women-owned, small and medium-size businesses in the developing world can’t access the financing they need. They are either shut out of financial institutions or can only get high-interest, short-term loans, resulting in a nearly $300 billion annual credit deficit to women-owned businesses.

“They also face other constraints, including limited access to technology, a lack of networks and knowledge resources, and legal and policy obstacles to business ownership and development.

“By harnessing the public and private sector, We-Fi provides an unprecedented opportunity to ensure that women entrepreneurs in developing countries have a real and fair chance at success. We know that everyone benefits when women have the resources they need to fully participate in our economies and societies.

“There are many challenges to women’s entrepreneurship, but also many successes, and there has never been a more important time to make a concerted push for women entrepreneurs”.

“We-Fi is open for business, and we look forward to seeing the results of these valuable and productive investments”