World Cup: Odegbami Urges Super Eagles To Stay Focused

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

One of Nigeria’s ex-football star, Chief Segun Odegbami has advised members of the Super Eagles not to lose focus ahead of their remaining FIFA World Cup qualification matches.

Odegbami who gave the advice while reacting to the Super Eagles’ 4-0 spanking of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in in Ota, Ogun State urged the Coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, not to change the victorious team that beat Cameroon in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Odegbami dubbed “Mathematical’’ by fans in his playing days because of his heroics as a winger, urged the coach not to lose focus and not to change the winning team in the second leg against Cameroon on Monday

“’Whatever he did to win against Indomitable Lions, he got it right. He should not change anything,’’ he said.

Nigeria now top Group B with 9 points and will face Cameroon again on Monday at the Stade Omnispirts Ahmadu Ahidjo in Yaoundé at 6 p.m.