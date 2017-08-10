World Cup Qualifier: Rohr Says He Is In Search Of Striker For Nigeria-Cameroon Clash

Coach of the senior national team of Nigeria Gernot Rohr has confirmed his search for a top striker ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup 2018 Qualifiers game against Cameroon.

Nigeria will be defending their leadership of group B when they take on Cameroon in back to back games next month, and according to Rohr he needs a target man for the clash.

The coach who has used Iheanacho in the past in the number 9 role admitted that although he did well in the game against Algeria, the fact that he can play other roles means the team can accommodate a top striker.

However the coach said any decision will depend largely on how the other players performed in training during build up to the games against Cameroon.

“Yes Kelechi played very well against Algeria in this position number 9, he played a good game, but he can also play offensive midfielder, but all these is depending on the other players if they are fit, some ?are going out to China it’s a different situation”. He told Owngoalnigeria.com

Credit www.goal.com