World Igbo Summit Group Commends Ohanaeze For Successful Election, Calls For Rapprochement

The World Igbo Summit Group has commended Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the successful conduct of its election that saw the emergence of a former Minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo as President-General.

The World Igbo Summit Group said the successful conduct and election of accomplished persons to positions of authority in the apex Igbo socio-cultural and political group would enable consolidation of thinking and action for the development of Igboland.

Dr Ifedi Okwenna, Director and Coordinator of the World Igbo Summit Group, stated: “We commend Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the election of new officers following the end of a four-year tenure by the former EXCO. We note with delight, the exemplary work of the former Exco in ensuring an inclusive participation by all leading Igbo groups in an unprecedented display of brotherhood. We thank in particular members of the Electoral Committee led by Prof Anya O Anya for their role. More importantly, we now call on the Nwodo-led Executive to brace up for the serious work facing the Igbo nation currently.”

WISG noted, “As leaders without title in the proud ancient tradition of our people, we note that heads of groups such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo lead through moral suasion and consensus-building. Chief Nnia Nwodo and his team have the primary obligation to lead by example in fostering cross-group collaboration amongst all the Igbo groups in pursuit of a common vision for a renascent Igboland in various areas of endeavour that cuts across artificial divisions of politics, state of origin and demography. Their first task should be to humbly and quickly build bridges of unity, cohesion and collaboration.”

The World Igbo Summit Group is a think tank with membership of leaders of thought in various fields from all over Igboland, at home and in the Diaspora. WISG pledged its continued commitment to socio-economic and political development in Igboland.

WISG called for an end to all contention and conflict in Ohanaeze Ndigbo. It asked all aggrieved parties to come together in the larger interest of Igboland.

Okwenna stated, “There is need for cohesion and strategic discipline in the management of issues around Igboland at this time. All Igbo groups must come together to articulate responses to the myriad challenges facing Igboland. There are challenges in politics, in the structure of the Nigerian federation and the systematic fight against Ndigbo through policy engineering. There are issues that political leaders cannot address but which Ohanaeze with the support of other groups can articulate. It is time to provide leadership.”