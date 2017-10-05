World Teachers Day: Obaseki Felicitates With Teachers, Promises Capacity Enhancement

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated teachers on World Teachers Day, celebrated on October 5, each year.

Obaseki assured that more capacity enhancement programmes were underway in view of the importance his administration attaches to teachers and the teaching profession.

“We felicitate with Edo State teachers and their counterparts elsewhere in the world and appreciate their unique role in the overall development of the society” the governor said.

“We are changing the face of teaching in Edo State, beginning with basic education through secondary and to tertiary education, with series of capacity building programmes designed to equip our teachers with new teaching methods and equipment for the challenges of the modern world.

“We are calibrating the broad spectrum of education so that more attention will be paid to technical as well as non-technical education. We are repositioning the College of Education, which is now being upgraded to a university, to ensure world class training for future teachers in the state,” Obaseki said.

He urged teachers to see their highly respected job as an opportunity to groom the best minds for the society and ultimately the world at large.

The governor further said that the theme of this year’s celebration: “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers,” was timely as it reflects the state government’s desire to build a pool of well-trained teachers.

He called on teachers to use the occasion to assess the challenges ahead of them in view of the impact of information and communication technology (ICT), noting that in the years ahead, literacy will not be determined by the ability to read and write but by how well people are able to use technology to solve problems around them.