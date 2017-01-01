Yemi Alade Gets Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards

Yemi Alade Gets Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards
January 01 06:07 2017 Print This Article

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade who some days ago was surprised by her friends during the Christmas celebration with s-x t-ys took to her social media page to make a major announcement.

The Nigerian singer who is also known as ‘Mama Africa’ took t her twitter page to announce she got an invite to the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Yemi Alade on her Twitter wrote: “Just GOT MAIL” and added the grammys2017 hash tag to o with.

See her invite as shared on her social media page below:

Yemi-Alade-Grammy.jpg

[Nigeria Films]

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Davido Signs Toyin Adebola’s Son Into His Record Label

Davido Signs Toyin Adebola’s Son Into His Record Label

Aki & Pawpaw, Liwin Stopped From Shooting Movie In Kumasi, Ghana

Prezzo Wife Leaves Him Citing Violent Behaviour And Drug Abuse