Yemi Alade Gets Invitation To 2017 Grammy Awards

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade who some days ago was surprised by her friends during the Christmas celebration with s-x t-ys took to her social media page to make a major announcement.

The Nigerian singer who is also known as ‘Mama Africa’ took t her twitter page to announce she got an invite to the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Yemi Alade on her Twitter wrote: “Just GOT MAIL” and added the grammys2017 hash tag to o with.

See her invite as shared on her social media page below:

