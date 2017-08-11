Yobe PDP Crisis Deepens As Makarfi’s Faction Defies Court’s Restraining Order

Yobe PDP Crisis Deepens As Makarfi’s Faction Defies Court’s Restraining Order
August 11 00:36 2017 Print This Article

Jubilation over the emergence of Senate Ahmed Makarfi  as the authentic caretaker chairman of PDP has given way to deeper crisis in some states. Particularly in Yobe, the impunity of Makarfi’s loyalists who claim to be acting on  orders from Abuja has plunged the party into further crisis.

Makarfi’s loyalists are defying  a court ruling which had restrained the caretaker committee from recognizing any other exco other that the one led by Alhaji Gana Lawan.

Available reports from Yobe state said ahead of the Special Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,   the High Court of Justice in Damaturu has issued an order restraining the National Caretaker Committee Chairman and others from recognizing Alhaji Sani Inwa Nguru as state chairman of the party.

Ruling on the suit  which has Alhaji Gana Lawan and 26 others as plaintiffs,  Justice  U.Z Muhammed  said “”It is hereby ordered  the 1st defendant.respondent, any other than the applicants is/are hereby restrained from parading himself /themselves as chairman or state executive committee of PDP in Yobe State pending the determination of the plaintiff/applicants motion on notice .

The defenders/respondents in the case are Alhaji Sani Inuwa Nguru, the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP; the chairman PDP caretaker Committee, the Inspector General of police,Chairman of INEC and Director General of SSS/DSS.

The judge  also ordered that  “The  2nd  -6th defendants(Makarfi and the party and others) are restrained from recognizing or dealing with other person(s) other than  the plaintiffs/applicants pending  the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”

Also,  the judge ordered that “The 1st defendant/respondent is ordered  to suspend all activities as chairman of PDP in Yobe and Status quo  be maintained pending the determination of the motion  on notice.

The new crisis could have been avoided if Makarfii had acted on an earlier  petition which  had earlier been written to him titled “complaint regarding  and request for the immediate correction  of the looming impertinence and impunity on our prestigious polity.”

The petition written by Alhaji Lawan Gana Karasuwa as state chairman referred to the subject of  the state party exco.It informed Makarfi of  how  the Gana led exco emerged through due process .It recalled  the appointment of a 9-man  caretaker committee to run the affairs of  the party’s Yobe state chapter.The approval was through then national secretary, Professor Wale Oladipo, on April 18th  2016

Also, the petition  stated that  in accordance with the party’s constitution, the PDP NWC appointed an 11man  committee to conduct congresses  for 3 adhoc ward delegates,Ward LGA and State in Yobe State and same was communicated to the Yobe State chapter of the party by the National Organizing Secretary(Abubakar Mustapha on 29th April 2016).

They argued that the process was duly followed to produce and exco with a tenure 2016 to 2020.In effect, informed  Makarfi  that they are the duly elected Exco of the PDP in Yobe.

But events of recent weeks indicate that Makarfi’s loyalist with external encouragement are determined to subvert  due process, a development that  has unsettled the PDP in the state.

It could be recalledl that since the Supreme Court affirmed  Makarfi  as  national caretaker Committee chairman of PDP, factional crisis states  has lingered.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

PDP Expresses Worry Over Lapses Recorded During Card Reader Testing

PDP Expresses Worry Over Lapses Recorded During Card Reader Testing

Explosion Near Edo Governor’s Official Residence

Explosion Near Edo Governor’s Official Residence

Jonathan Condoles People Of Ikorodu On Death Of Ayangburen

Jonathan Condoles People Of Ikorodu On Death Of Ayangburen