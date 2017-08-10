You Are A Prostitute And Liar, Fans Blast Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has come under fire for mentioning music as one of the source of her wealth that she uses to fly around the world and drive around in luxury cares.

The mother of one was reacting angrily to insinuation that her expensive life style is being bank rolled by a rich lover; her anger was let out in these words, “It is very annoying and insulting to say that a man must sponsor me before I can travel out of the country. Before I came into the movie industry, I was a model and singer and I was making good money from that.

Even as an actress, I have appeared in a lot of films and my services are still very much in demand.

I am also involved in some other things as well. For anybody to now say that I’m living off anybody is the height of being dumb. Everything I am today is by the grace of God and my sweat. I am a very hard-working and independent person. I know what I want and I constantly go for it. I don’t need anybody to sponsor me,” she said.

In the whole statement fans had problems with her claim of being a musician and they are asking what song she has ever released. A certain Emeka , lampooned the fair skin screen beauty before calling her an international Okpo , Okpo is street slang for prostitute.

© Nigeriafilms.com