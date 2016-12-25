Yuletide: Group Urges Southern Borno Sons, Daughters To Remain Prayerful

An association, Network for Sustainable Development and Empowerment (NSDE) has expressed warm felicitations to those it described the sons and daughters and entire people of Southern Borno on the occasion of Christmas and New Year Festivities.

The group in a statement issued by Brigadier General David Shaljaba (rtd) urged the people to remain prayerful and united in the face of the challenges.

Shaljaba said“We know the military is battling Boko Haram to a standstill and we appreciate and commend the troops for their efforts.

“We however know that the challenges now include rehabilitation and care for the Internally Displaced Persons”.

“We urge you all to remain prayerful and steadfast as the authorities continue to make efforts to support our people towards total recovery from the effects of insurgency.”

It is also our prayer that the Almighty Lord will continue to ease our pains and give us succor as government and non governmental organizations work towards solving the problems.

We wish all our people Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.