Political News

Senate Spokesman Denies Attack By His Constituents

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi has debunked rumor that he was attacked by his constituents, on Friday, during a visit, saying the

2019: No Automatic Ticket For Buhari – Okorocha

Jibrin Must Apologise Before re-Admittance —Reps

Reps. To Probe Non-Remittance Of NSITF Funds

No Automatic Ticket For Ikpeazu In 2019, Says Abia PDP

Sports News

I Would Not Change Spurs For Another Job In The World, Says Pochettino

By any reckoning, it was an unusual way to celebrate. Mauricio Pochettino reached for a Halloween cookie that had been baked by his wife, Karina, and a dram of the

Liverpool Pile Pressure On West Ham With Mohamed Salah Double

Stoke City Dig Deep To Deny Leicester, Puel Thanks To Peter Crouch

José Mourinho Says He Should ‘Cry Every Week’ To Gain Sympathy Over Injuries

FIFA Approve Nigeria vs Argentina Friendly In Russia

S. African Prosecuting Authority To Seek Longer Dentence For Pistorius

Dele Alli Double Rocks Real Madrid For Historic Tottenham Victory

Obaseki To Reopen Agbede-Warake Farms Before Year End

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, said plans are underway to revive the Warake Farm in Etsako West

N850 Million Christmas Tree: Stop Wasting Imo Tax Payers’ Money On Frivolities, Group Warns Okorocha

A socio-political group, G42 Imo Liberation Forum has warned the state government to desist from what it described as a waste

IBB Plans Scholarship To Immortalize Late Wife, Maryam

Former Nigerian Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.) has concluded plans to establish a scholarship programme at all levels of

Weather Report For Sunday 05, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze will prevail in this region with visibility values of 2-5km. however poor visibility of less than

Catholic Priest Clocks 25 On Pulpit, Says Restructuring Should Start With Govs

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, on Saturday backed the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria but however said

81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC

The Bowen University, Iwo, Osun, on Saturday awarded first class degrees to 81 graduating students at its 12th convocation. The

Gov. Yari Lavishes N500 Million On Gusau Emir’s New Palace

Amidst cry of paucity of funds to execute projects and pay workers salaries in the state, Governor of Zamfara state,

Business News

IFAD-VCDP To Inject N2 Billion Into Anambra Economy In 2018 – Coordinator

Mr Emmanuel Aguncha, the Coordinator, International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD)-Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), says the fund will inject N2 billion into the Anambra economy in 2018. Aguncha made the

Read More
Stock Pricelist: 03.11.17

SYMBOL P.CLOSE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE CHANGE VOLUME VALUE 7UP 90.00 90.00 90.00 90.00 90.00 – 178,248 16,041,447.70 ACCESS 9.86

NSE Moves 361.05m Shares Worth N3.68 Billion In Positive Trading

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved 362.05 million shares valued at N3.68 billion in 4,396 deals. The News

Photo Of The Week

.  

Editorial

EDITORIAL: Is Nigeria Power Sector Jinxed?

Worsening power situation is a hallmark that has marked Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, out from the crowd of other responsible countries in the world.  In the last 17 years

Nigeria At Stand Still As Fears of Government Shut Down Imminent Over Budget Impasse

Nigeria Can Produce A Better, More Robust Economic Team

EDITORIAL: Before Lassa Fever Claims More Lives!

Ending Violence Against Children – An Obligation For Us All

Exclusive

Exclusive: Oshiomole, Nnamani Shortlisted For SGF Job As Committees Nail Lawal, Oke

President Muhammad Buhari is set to name a new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), to replace Babachir Lawal, who was suspended on April 19, 2017, on allegation

Exclusive: Heads To Roll As CBN Investigates Bank Chief Executives, Directors Over Huge Non-Performing Loans

Exclusive: Nigeria To Close Embassies In Singapore, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Others

Foreign News

Libya: Armed Group Shuts Down Comic Book Convention

An armed group in Libya has shut down a comic book convention in the capital Tripoli because it breached the country’s “morals and modesty”. Special Deterrent Forces (SDF) said they

Saudi Arabia: Missile ‘Intercepted Near Riyadh’

North Korea Looms Large As Donald Trump Embarks On Asia Trip

Liberian Supreme Court To Rule On Presidential Run-Off Election On Nov. 6

Entertainment

How I Learnt To Speak Igbo For A Film – Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi

Nollywood star, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, has acted as a therapist, sex trafficker, nun, lawyer, doctor, scheming lover and spoilt rich kid among others in 21 years of professional acting. A forthcoming

Amosun Moves To Remodel Ransome-Kutis’ Abeokuta Home As Tourist Centre

500 Designers Converge On Lagos For African Culture And Design Festival

Ambode, Pedro, Falana, Others Storm Afrika Shrine For Fela

Paul Okoye Is Behind Psquare’s Hit Songs

Gossip

Olusegun Obasanjo Debut in Nollywood

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is set to make his acting debut in a Nollywood comedy series titled, “Dele Issues”.’ His featured scene will be released in a special episode

Skales Exposed Olamide’s Secret To The Public

Actress Lola Margaret Arrested For Credit Card Fraud In The USA

Lagos socialite’s wife dies after marathon sex with boyfriend

Thirty Women Pose Naked To Protest Facebook’s Nudity Rules

Interview

Iwobi’s Dad Chuka: My Son Loves Playing For Nigeria, He’s Ready For Wenger’s Challenge

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi’s father Chuka is proud of his son’s dedication to the Nigeria cause as the country nears qualification for the 2018 World Cup. Chuka spoke with

Why Governors Want To Take Over Federal Roads – Yari

Zamfara State Governor, Abudal’aziz Abubakar Yari, was one of those on the delegation of President Muhammadu Buhari to the 72nd United

Q and A session

Why was the President presentation skewed towards the international community? Onyeama: I think its misguided first and foremost was that

Special Report

Cairo ‘Most Dangerous’ Megacity For Women – Survey

The Egyptian capital Cairo has been described as the “most dangerous” megacity for women. The finding comes from the first international poll on how women fare in cities with over

10 Toughest Places For Girls To Go To School

The Psychology Behind Spending Big

The Best Sources Of Protein For Vegetarians

Features

Seeking Home In The Midst Of Cameroon’s Chaos

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, October 5, 2017/ — My teeth chatter and my knees quake. I’m sitting in a dark movie theater while my little one watches The Lego Ninja Go movie.

Convenient Airports: Europe’s Best And Worst In 2017

It’s the added extra flight comparison sites never warn you about: How long is the airport transfer and how much

Mambila Power: Buhari’s Big Bang Project Set To Take Off

Wednesday, August 30th approval by the Federal Executive Council, FEC for the award of the contract for the engineering, procurement

DIEZANI ALISON-MADUEKE: What an Appetite!

N47.2 Billion and $487.5 Million in cash and properties have so far been traced to the former Minister of Petroleum

Opinion

PMB: Just Like The Mills Of The Gods By FEMI ADESINA

There is a saying bequeathed to mankind by the Greek physician/philosopher, Sextus Empiricus, who lived in Alexandria and Athens in the 3rd Century. It goes thus: “The mills of the

Read More

How Nigerians Are Losing Millions Of Dollars Through Cryptocurrencies, Related Internet Investments By Philip Obin

NNPC: Between Policy and Politics

Gwarzo And The Chicken Chasers

Uruan And The New Deal

For The Record

African Economies Are Performing Better Than Global Average – VP Osinbajo

**It is evident that the reason for the remarkable success of these economies is good governance, enabling business environment especially for the private sector and markets to thrive, macroeconomic stability,

Speech By His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari On The Occasion Of The Launch Of The 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem And Appeal Fund On Wednesday, 1st November 2017

The Vice President Distinguished Senate President Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Chief Justice of Nigeria Members of the

Mr. President’s Remarks At The National Executive Committee (APC) Of All Progressives Congress (APC), Tuesday 31st October 2017, At The National Secretariat, Abuja

Protocols: May I warmly welcome everybody to this important meeting of our party’s executive body. Let me on a personal

Reuben Abati Live

Baba, Maina, Idris And Other Stories

By Reuben Abati “I hear say our Sai Baba don return from Turkey” “Did you hope that he would stay there permanently? He went for the D-8 meeting, and he

Abati Didn’t Write That… By Reuben Abati

Okorocha And Jacob Zuma’s Statue

Kachikwu, Baru And The NNPC Debacle By Reuben Abati

Letter to Nnamdi Kanu

The Python Does Not Dance…

Mama Taraba And The APC Crisis

Dr. Godknows Igali

Pope Francis And The Pain Of Water Scarcity In A Thirsty World

For nearly two thousand years, the Office of the Papacy has stood as some form of universal patriarchy of humanity much beyond its headship of the Roman Catholic Church. Beyond

The Enigma Of A Man Called Olusegun Obasanjo At 80

Hurray! At last our oga, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who even the aged prefer to call Baba – a typical African

Adieu Tobi The Law! – A Legal Titan’s Last Journey To Bomadi

On Monday, 28th November, 2016, the serenity and self-evasiveness of the main chambers of the apex house of justice in

Oba Ewuare II And The Ascendance Of A Diplomatic King

The Greek word ‘chronologia’ pertains to the order, sequence and time line in which historical events are appreciated. Indeed, from

Birthday/Landmark Events

President Buhari Salutes Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu On 75th Birthday Anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates business mogul, philanthropist and nationalist, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as he celebrates his 75th birthday anniversary with family, friends and well-wishers. President Buhari joins the business community,

Today’s Birthday Celebrant, Senator Babajide Omoworare, CON

Babajide Christopher Omoworare hails from Ile-Ife, Osun State. He obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1989 and thus became a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1990. He practised law

President Buhari Congratulates Balarabe Musa At 81, Asks Young Nigerians To Emulate His Honesty And Integrity

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the former civilian governor of the old Kaduna State, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, as a “man of unassailable integrity and untainted record of public service.” In a tribute to Alhaji Musa on the occasion of

Celebrating The Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan At 52, An Icon Of Selfless Service

25th October is here again and it is another opportunity to celebrate an icon of selfless service, a voice for the voiceless and a humanitarian with a passion for women and the young. At 52 the former first lady, Dame

Today’s Birthday Celebrant, Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, PhD, OFR

Dokpesi was born in Ibadan, Oyo State on 25th of October 1951. He hails from Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government Area in Edo State of Nigeria. He attended Ebenezer African Church School, Ibadan, Loyola College, Ibadan and Immaculate Conception

Videos

VP Osinbajo Visits Benue State To Commiserate With The Government and People Of The State On The Flood Disaster That Ravaged The State, Last Week

Conference on Combating Illicit Financial Flows and Enhancing Asset Recovery

Anthea Lawson: How London Fuels Corruption

President Barack Obama Endorses Hillary Clinton For President

David Cameron calls Nigeria and Afghanistan ‘fantastically corrupt’

VIDEO: How Justice Umar Sends Saraki’s Lawyer Out of Tribunal