By Ayobami Joel, Abuja Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi has debunked rumor that he was attacked by his constituents, on Friday, during a visit, saying the
By any reckoning, it was an unusual way to celebrate. Mauricio Pochettino reached for a Halloween cookie that had been baked by his wife, Karina, and a dram of the
The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, said plans are underway to revive the Warake Farm in Etsako West
A socio-political group, G42 Imo Liberation Forum has warned the state government to desist from what it described as a waste
Former Nigerian Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.) has concluded plans to establish a scholarship programme at all levels of
NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze will prevail in this region with visibility values of 2-5km. however poor visibility of less than
A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, on Saturday backed the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria but however said
The Bowen University, Iwo, Osun, on Saturday awarded first class degrees to 81 graduating students at its 12th convocation. The
Amidst cry of paucity of funds to execute projects and pay workers salaries in the state, Governor of Zamfara state,
Mr Emmanuel Aguncha, the Coordinator, International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD)-Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), says the fund will inject N2 billion into the Anambra economy in 2018. Aguncha made the
SYMBOL P.CLOSE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE CHANGE VOLUME VALUE 7UP 90.00 90.00 90.00 90.00 90.00 – 178,248 16,041,447.70 ACCESS 9.86
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved 362.05 million shares valued at N3.68 billion in 4,396 deals. The News
.
Worsening power situation is a hallmark that has marked Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, out from the crowd of other responsible countries in the world. In the last 17 years
President Muhammad Buhari is set to name a new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), to replace Babachir Lawal, who was suspended on April 19, 2017, on allegation
An armed group in Libya has shut down a comic book convention in the capital Tripoli because it breached the country’s “morals and modesty”. Special Deterrent Forces (SDF) said they
Nollywood star, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, has acted as a therapist, sex trafficker, nun, lawyer, doctor, scheming lover and spoilt rich kid among others in 21 years of professional acting. A forthcoming
Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is set to make his acting debut in a Nollywood comedy series titled, “Dele Issues”.’ His featured scene will be released in a special episode
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi’s father Chuka is proud of his son’s dedication to the Nigeria cause as the country nears qualification for the 2018 World Cup. Chuka spoke with
Zamfara State Governor, Abudal’aziz Abubakar Yari, was one of those on the delegation of President Muhammadu Buhari to the 72nd United
Why was the President presentation skewed towards the international community? Onyeama: I think its misguided first and foremost was that
The Egyptian capital Cairo has been described as the “most dangerous” megacity for women. The finding comes from the first international poll on how women fare in cities with over
YAOUNDE, Cameroon, October 5, 2017/ — My teeth chatter and my knees quake. I’m sitting in a dark movie theater while my little one watches The Lego Ninja Go movie.
It’s the added extra flight comparison sites never warn you about: How long is the airport transfer and how much
Wednesday, August 30th approval by the Federal Executive Council, FEC for the award of the contract for the engineering, procurement
N47.2 Billion and $487.5 Million in cash and properties have so far been traced to the former Minister of Petroleum
There is a saying bequeathed to mankind by the Greek physician/philosopher, Sextus Empiricus, who lived in Alexandria and Athens in the 3rd Century. It goes thus: “The mills of the
**It is evident that the reason for the remarkable success of these economies is good governance, enabling business environment especially for the private sector and markets to thrive, macroeconomic stability,
The Vice President Distinguished Senate President Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Chief Justice of Nigeria Members of the
Protocols: May I warmly welcome everybody to this important meeting of our party’s executive body. Let me on a personal
By Reuben Abati “I hear say our Sai Baba don return from Turkey” “Did you hope that he would stay there permanently? He went for the D-8 meeting, and he
For nearly two thousand years, the Office of the Papacy has stood as some form of universal patriarchy of humanity much beyond its headship of the Roman Catholic Church. Beyond
Hurray! At last our oga, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who even the aged prefer to call Baba – a typical African
On Monday, 28th November, 2016, the serenity and self-evasiveness of the main chambers of the apex house of justice in
The Greek word ‘chronologia’ pertains to the order, sequence and time line in which historical events are appreciated. Indeed, from
President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates business mogul, philanthropist and nationalist, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as he celebrates his 75th birthday anniversary with family, friends and well-wishers. President Buhari joins the business community,
Babajide Christopher Omoworare hails from Ile-Ife, Osun State. He obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1989 and thus became a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1990. He practised law
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the former civilian governor of the old Kaduna State, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, as a “man of unassailable integrity and untainted record of public service.” In a tribute to Alhaji Musa on the occasion of
25th October is here again and it is another opportunity to celebrate an icon of selfless service, a voice for the voiceless and a humanitarian with a passion for women and the young. At 52 the former first lady, Dame
Dokpesi was born in Ibadan, Oyo State on 25th of October 1951. He hails from Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government Area in Edo State of Nigeria. He attended Ebenezer African Church School, Ibadan, Loyola College, Ibadan and Immaculate Conception