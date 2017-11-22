BREAKING NEWS: Senate Sets Up Committee To Investigate Clash Between DSS, EFCC Over Failed Arrest Of Ex-DSS, NIA Chiefs

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

The Senate has set up an Adhoc committee to investigate the reported clash, in Abuja, between operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Department of States Services (DSS) Over an aborted arrests of former DSS boos Ita Ekpeyong and disgraced former National Intelligence Agency (NIA) boss Ambassador Ayo Oke.

President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, consequently directed the establishment of the Adhoc committee and gave it two weeks to report back to the Senate.

Citing order 42 of the Senate’s rule book, Senator Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi West, moved a motion drawing the attention of lawmakers to the reported clash between the sister agencies, informing the Senate that DSS agents prevented the EFCC from arresting former Director Generals (DG) DSS Mr. Ekpeyong and NIA Mr. Oke, thereby causing panic.

Melaye, who described the situation as calamitous, called on the Senate to investigate the circumstances leading to the face off between both agencies.

Rising in support of the motion, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, representing Ekiti South, noted that the clash between the two agencies amounted to gross irresponsibility and further indicates that nobody is in charge of the government.

She warned that Nigeria was too big for the two agencies to play with, insisting that the Presidency has to be called to order.

Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who also supported the motion and the need to look into the matter, however, countered Senator Olujimi and insisted that President Muhammdu Buhari is in full control of the country as opposed to her assertion that nobody was in charge of the country dismissing the position canvassed by Olujimi as unacceptable and erroneous.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had sacked Oke over the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the EFCC in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, for which Oke laid claims as belonging to NIA.?