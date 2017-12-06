FG Approves Six New Private Universities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday approved six new universities in the country.

Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave the list of the six new private universities approved as Admiralty Univerity, Ibusa; Delta State Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia; Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan; Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt; Atiba University, Oyo State and Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences, Lagos.