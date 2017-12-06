FG Approves Six New Private Universities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday approved six new universities in the country.
Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave the list of the six new private universities approved as Admiralty Univerity, Ibusa; Delta State Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia; Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan; Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt; Atiba University, Oyo State and Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences, Lagos.
Why not establish companies?
Where will all the graduates work?
Are the already established universities equipped,staffed and well funded?
Why can’t the government expand the already established ones, fund and equip them?
So many questions, no convincing answer!
You are on point sir. We need more of companies to create jobs for products of existing universities. Though they are private institutions but existing ones can be expanded to function to full capacity.
