Moses Shortlisted For BBC African Footballer Of The Year Award

Super Eagles winger Victor Moses has been nominated for the BBC African Footballer of the Year for 2017.

The announcement was made during a special live launch broadcast in London on Saturday.

Moses made the shortlist of five alongside Gabon and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Guinea and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, and Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Moses, who is also on a 30-man shortlist for the CAF African Football of the Year Award along the BBC nominees, won the English Premier League with Chelsea last season, playing a pivotal role.

He could become the first Nigerian player to win the award since Jay-Jay Okocha emerged winner in 2004.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced on Monday, 11 December.

[CompleteSportsNigeria]