Moses Shortlisted For BBC African Footballer Of The Year Award

November 11 22:31 2017 Print This Article

Super Eagles winger Victor Moses has been nominated for the BBC African Footballer of the Year for 2017.

The announcement was made during a special live launch broadcast in London on Saturday.

Moses made the shortlist of five alongside Gabon and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Guinea and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, and Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Moses, who is also on a 30-man shortlist for the CAF African Football of the Year Award along the BBC nominees, won the English Premier League with Chelsea last season, playing a pivotal role.

He could become the first Nigerian player to win the award since Jay-Jay Okocha emerged winner in 2004.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced on Monday, 11 December.

1 Comment

  1. EMEM
    November 27, 22:57 #1 EMEM

    VICTOR, MOSES FOR AFRICAN BEST PLAYER

    Reply to this comment

