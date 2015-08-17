Sharapova Is Forbes Top Female Highest Paid Athlete

Maria Sharapova once again tops Forbes‘ list of highest-paid female athletes for the 11th consecutive year with total annual earnings of $29.7 million.

Maria Sharapova edged out World number one tennis player Serena Williams, who raked in $24.6 million within the same period.

Earnings tallied include money earned from winnings, appearances, business interests, licenses, and endorsements covering a span of 12 months from June 2014 through June 2015.

Summarized by Yahoo