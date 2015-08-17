Sharapova Is Forbes Top Female Highest Paid Athlete

Sharapova Is Forbes Top Female Highest Paid Athlete
August 17 05:52 2015 Print This Article

Maria Sharapova once again tops Forbes‘ list of highest-paid female athletes for the 11th consecutive year with total annual earnings of $29.7 million.

Maria Sharapova edged out World number one tennis player Serena Williams, who raked in $24.6 million within the same period.

Earnings tallied include money earned from winnings, appearances, business interests, licenses, and endorsements covering a span of 12 months from June 2014 through June 2015.

Summarized by Yahoo

write a comment

2 Comments

  1. Private escorts
    August 17, 12:07 #1 Private escorts

    Thank you for helping out, superb information. In case of dissension, never dare to judge till you ave heard the other side. by Euripides.

    Reply to this comment
  2. torres896
    December 01, 22:08 #2 torres896

    Sharapova is beautiful)

    Reply to this comment

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal: Delaney Own Goal Gets Gunners Up And Running

Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal: Delaney Own Goal Gets Gunners Up And Running

Ibrahimovic Rules Out For Rest Of Season

Ibrahimovic Rules Out For Rest Of Season

Man Utd Have Opened Contract Talks With David De Gea

Man Utd Have Opened Contract Talks With David De Gea