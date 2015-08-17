Sharapova Is Forbes Top Female Highest Paid Athlete

Maria Sharapova once again tops Forbes‘ list of highest-paid female athletes for the 11th consecutive year with total annual earnings of $29.7 million.
Maria Sharapova edged out World number one tennis player Serena Williams, who raked in $24.6 million within the same period.
Earnings tallied include money earned from winnings, appearances, business interests, licenses, and endorsements covering a span of 12 months from June 2014 through June 2015.
Summarized by Yahoo
Thank you for helping out, superb information. In case of dissension, never dare to judge till you ave heard the other side. by Euripides.
Sharapova is beautiful)
