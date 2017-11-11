Stop Playing Petty Politics With Plateau Killings, Youths Warn Legislator

For moving a political motivated motion during plenary, a member representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency in the House of Representative, Istifanus Gyang, is in serious trouble.

A socio-cultural organisation under the aegis of Plateau Patriotic Youth Movement (PPYM), on Friday, in Jos warned him to face his legislative business and desist from playing petty politics with the crisis in the state.

Istifanus Gyang had moved a motion on the floor of the House concerning the incident between troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and three residents of Sopp community in Riyom local government on October 19 2017.

The fracas led to the destruction of vehicles, while an attempt was made to snatch rifles from some OPSH operatives.

Three of the rampaging youths were shot.

The legislator had accused the soldiers of “sexual harassment and deliberate shooting”.

According to a joint statement issued by the Chairman, Plateau Patriotic Youth Movement, Barki Ladi, Mr Dachung Pam and his Riyom counterpart. Mr. Bitrus Rwang, the communities warn the House of Rep member to focus more on the delivery of democratic dividends and stop playing politics with the security and lives of those he represents.

“While we appreciate his right to defend his constituent and constituency, we advise him to deliver practical dividend of democracy rather than playing politics. We wonder why an intelligent, well connected and informed Member like Gyang could descend so low to playing politics with an allegation he knows too well not to be true.

“Is he doing this just to impress us his constituent to detriment of his conscience and national security? We are still shocked that he could lie even on the floor of the house just for the sake of 2019.

“Hon Gyang knows very well that its was three persons that were shot, including Simi danladi, on that faithful day because they went on violent rampage against the men of Operation Safe HavenS attached to their village to the extend of trying to disarm some soldiers.

“These youths and women took laws into their hands blocked the federal highway, destroyed several operational vehicles, carted away military/police uniform and other personal belongings of the officers”.

“The rioters had allegedly attacked the troops under the erroneous impression that soldiers forced two of their youths into a well where they met their death, when in the actual sense, the deceased where paid to reactivate a community well that was abandoned since 1985 to serve the community since the raining season had gone.

“Our inquiry further revealed that the deceased who claimed they were professional well diggers were even paid by the Soldiers who were only trying to assist the community as part of their quick impact project. The deceased were paid, brought their equipment for work to the site,voluntarily entered into the well and later died accidentally.

“We cannot but wonder why Hon ID Gyang, who knows very well that Simi Danladi and the others who were victims injured were victim of violent protest against constituted authority, now go to the Honourable House to weep sentiments in order to score cheap political goal.

“We were among the first caller at the Plateau Specialist Hospital to meet with Simi and others so that we that we can take up the matter but upon their testimonies, we had no option than to drop the matter for want of facts and patriotism.

“We cannot continue to hate the people who are sent to protect us. We cannot continue to take laws into our hand at any slightest opportunity just because we despise our men in Uniform. How long shall we continue to hate the security men posted to our domain”?

They wondered why their representative didn’t approach the OPSH to seek proper clarification if he’s not out to score political point.

“We are glad that an inquiry has been set up by the House of Reps to investigate the matter, and very soon, we know the whole truth will be revealed.”