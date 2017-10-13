Today’s Birthday Celebrant, Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Dr. Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, CFR, Phd. LLD

Oba Adekunle Aromolaran was born on 13 th October, 1937 into the royal palace of Oba Oduyomade Aromolaran I, who ruled from July 1920 to 31st July, 1942 and Olori Tinuola Aromolaran.

He is last of his mother’s children. He started school at the Otapete Methodist Primary school, Ilesa and later completed his primary education at the Agbeni Methodist School, Oke-Ado, Ibadan in 1952.

He taught at Ikereku (about 34KM from Ibadan) before he gained admission into the Wesley Teacher Training College, Ibadan from where he obtained the Teachers Grade II Certificate in 1957. Kabiyesi taught at Nawar-ud-deen Teacher Training College, Abeokuta in 1959.

Oba Aromolaran left for the prestigious University of Ibadan then known as the University College, Ibadan in 1961 to study Economics and Political Science.

He graduated with a B.Sc Degree in Economics in June, 1964 after which joined the Western State Civil Service. He attended several overseas courses and the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs (GSPIA) where he did a management course and later the Masters Degree in Development Economics.

He obtained the Graduate Diploma in Public Administration of the University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University (Ibadan Campus in 1965).

He resigned from the Western State Civil Service in 1971 to go into private business and he established Aromolaran Publishing Company Limited, Ibadan.

He embarked on a Ph.D research as a candidate of the University of London and later University of Ibadan under the supervision of the erudite Prof. Olajuwon Olaide, Former Vice Chancellor University of Ibadan. After then, he was called upon to ascend the throne the ancient throne of Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland in 1982 as the 40 th recorded Ijesa Obokun Monarh.

He succeeded late Oba Peter Adeniran Olatunji Agunlejika II, Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland from 24 th September, 1966 to 26 the September,1981, when he joined his ancestors.

Kabiyesi has been honoured with several doctorate degrees, but most prominent is the LL.D (Honoris Causa) of the Federal University of Technology, Yola where he served as Chancellor from 2002 to 2012.

He is the recipient of a national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, OFR.